Clinton rips into Trump supporters Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Clinton rips into Trump supporters
Nov. 02 2016
Hillary Clinton launches an attack on Donald Trump supporters after a heckler shouts 'Bill Clinton is a rapist' at a rally in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, Nov, 1, 2016
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Hillary Clinton launches an attack on Donald Trump supporters after a heckler shouts 'Bill Clinton is a rapist' at a rally in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, Nov, 1, 2016