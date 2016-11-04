U.S. Election 2016 Hillary Clinton reacts to Chicago Cubs World Series win Add to ...
Video: Clinton pleased by Cubs World Series win
Nov. 04 2016
Hillary Clinton tells her supporters that as a longtime Chicago Cubs fan, the team’s World Series game last night was nerve-wracking, and says she hopes to see “even more history made in a few days”. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
