U.S. Election 2016 Hillary Clinton says election is 'test of our time'
Video: Hillary Clinton says election is 'test of our time'
Nov. 07 2016
Hillary Clinton says at a large campaign rally with President Barack Obama that Tuesday's election represents "the test of our time." She asks, "What will we vote for, not just against?"
