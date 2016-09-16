Clinton says Trump should apologize for 'birther' claims Add to ...
Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton calls out rival Donald Trump for again refusing to acknowledge that President Obama was born in the United States, saying he is feeding into the “bigotry and bias that lurks in our country.”
