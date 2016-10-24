Clinton calls Trump a 'threat to our democracy' Add to ...
Video: Clinton calls Trump a 'threat to our democracy'
Oct. 24 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton says her Republican rival, Donald Trump, is a threat to U.S. democracy for refusing to say he'll respect the results of the November 8 election
