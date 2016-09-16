Clinton: we need to stop Trump 'conclusively' Add to ...
Sep. 16 2016
Democratic presidential nominee Clinton called for support in address to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus saying Trump needs to be stopped "conclusively ... in an election that sends a message that even he can hear."
