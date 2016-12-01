Chapecoense Colombia plane crash audio, pre-takeoff footage released Add to ...
Video: Colombia plane crash audio, pre-takeoff footage released
Dec. 01 2016
A doomed Bolivian flight crew tells a news station they're proud to fly the Brazilian "Chapeco" soccer team once more. "Jesus" the pilot of the charter flight to Medellin, Colombia, is heard saying to ground control before crashing into a mountainside after running out of fuel, killing nearly everyone on board.
