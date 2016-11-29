News Video Brazilian president: Colombia plane crash 'extremely sad' Add to ...
Video: Brazilian president: Colombia plane crash "extremely sad"
Nov. 29 2016
Brazilian President Michel Temer expresses his sadness over the plane crash in Colombia that killed 75 people, including members of Brazil's Chapecoense soccer team.
Reuters |
