"Colombians, this is for you": Nobel winner Santos Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: 'Colombians, this is for you': Nobel winner Santos
Oct. 07 2016
Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos accepts the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize and expresses hope to move forward with a peace process. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos accepts the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize and expresses hope to move forward with a peace process. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).