Cows rescued after being stranded in New Zealand quake
Video: Cows rescued after being stranded in New Zealand quake
Nov. 15 2016
Three cows were stranded on an island of land following a magnitude 7.8 earthquake in New Zealand. The cows were later rescued by their farmer and a team of people who dug a path for them to get to safety.
Reuters |
Show Description
Three cows were stranded on an island of land following a magnitude 7.8 earthquake in New Zealand. The cows were later rescued by their farmer and a team of people who dug a path for them to get to safety.