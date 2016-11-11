Iraq Dealing with the displaced as Mosul fight rages on Add to ...
Video: Dealing with the displaced as Mosul fight rages on
Nov. 11 2016
The Iraqi advance on Mosul is progressing more quickly than anyone expected but it leaves Prime Minister al-Abadi with another problem; how to deal with the growing number of people displaced by the offensive. Gavino Garay reports.
