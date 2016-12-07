Search on for survivors in wake of deadly Indonesia earthquake Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Search on for survivors in wake of deadly Indonesia earthquake
Dec. 07 2016
Search and rescue teams look for those still missing after an earthquake in Aceh province in Indonesia
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Search and rescue teams look for those still missing after an earthquake in Aceh province in Indonesia