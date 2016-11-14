Politics Bernie Sanders 'deeply humiliated,' wants "profound change" in Democratic Party Add to ...
Video: Bernie Sanders 'deeply humiliated,' wants 'profound change' in Democratic Party
Nov. 14 2016
Former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders tells CBS, "I come from the white working class. I am deeply humiliated that the democratic party cannot talk to the people from where I came from."
