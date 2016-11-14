Environment Donald Trump a 'bump in the road' in climate fight: David Suzuki Add to ...
Video: Donald Trump a 'bump in the road' in climate fight: David Suzuki
Nov. 14 2016
David Suzuki says Donald Trump will likely undo some of the key gains made in the fight against climate change. But the Canadian environmentalist says it's important to focus on the "many opportunities" for positive change.
