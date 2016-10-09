Donald Trump meets Bill Clinton's accusers of sexual misconduct Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Donald Trump conducts news conference with Bill Clinton's sexual misconduct accusers
Oct. 09 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump convened a meeting of women who accuse former President Bill Clinton of sexual misconduct in St. Louis ahead of debate with Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump convened a meeting of women who accuse former President Bill Clinton of sexual misconduct in St. Louis ahead of debate with Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.