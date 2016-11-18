United States Jon Stewart says Donald Trump a 'repudiation of Republicans' Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Jon Stewart says Donald Trump a 'repudiation of Republicans'
Nov. 18 2016
Jon Stewart who anchored the "The Daily Show" for 16 years says the real Washington "swamp" that Donald Trump has promised to "drain' is the Republican party leadership who will now "reap the benefit" of Trump's victory
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Jon Stewart who anchored the "The Daily Show" for 16 years says the real Washington "swamp" that Donald Trump has promised to "drain' is the Republican party leadership who will now "reap the benefit" of Trump's victory