Drone footage shows destruction of Aleppo Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Drone footage shows destruction of Aleppo
Oct. 14 2016
Drone footage over the Syrian city of Aleppo shows the devastating impact of over five years of war on the city and its people
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Drone footage over the Syrian city of Aleppo shows the devastating impact of over five years of war on the city and its people