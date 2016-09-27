Duke and Duchess of Cambridge get a taste of Kelowna, B.C. Add to ...
Video: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge get a taste of Kelowna, B.C.
Sep. 27 2016
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge toured Kelowna, B.C., on Tuesday. William and Kate took in a volleyball game at the University of B.C. Okanagan campus, before sampling a dish prepared by chef Vikram Vij.
