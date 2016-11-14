Syria Drone footage of Al-Shaar in eastern Aleppo left in ruins Add to ...
Video: Drone footage of Al-Shaar in eastern Aleppo left in ruins
Nov. 14 2016
Drone footage uploaded to a social media website shows the ruins of Syria's civil war; destroyed buildings, roads and rubble in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of eastern Aleppo, Syria.
Reuters |
