'Nice guy...it's just a shock:' New Jersey residents describe bombing suspect
Video: ‘Nice guy...it’s just a shock:’ New Jersey residents describe bombing suspect
Sep. 19 2016
Acquaintances and nearby residents of Manhattan and New Jersey bombing suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami described the man as a familiar resident of their community who helped run a family chicken shack
