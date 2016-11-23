White House Ellen DeGeneres receives Presidential Medal of Freedom, does Mannequin Challenge Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Ellen DeGeneres receives Presidential Medal of Freedom, does Mannequin Challenge
Nov. 23 2016
Ellen DeGeneres has pulled off a star-studded Mannequin Challenge at the White House. The actress, comedian, and television host was at the White House to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest citizen honour in the United States. Other winners at the ceremony included Tom Hanks, Diana Ross, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Ellen DeGeneres has pulled off a star-studded Mannequin Challenge at the White House. The actress, comedian, and television host was at the White House to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest citizen honour in the United States. Other winners at the ceremony included Tom Hanks, Diana Ross, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.