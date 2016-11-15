New Zealand Evacuations underway from tourist area hit by earthquake Add to ...
Video: Evacuations underway from tourist area hit by earthquake
Nov. 15 2016
Tourists and residents evacuated from New Zealand's South Island after a massive earthquake damages infrastructure and blocks roads. Julie Noce reports.
Reuters |
