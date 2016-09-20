INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS Trudeau on Syrian refugees: 'We're Canadian and we're here to help' Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Trudeau on Syrian refugees: 'We're Canadian and we're here to help'
Sep. 20 2016
In his first address to the United Nations, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talked about refugees and the politics of inclusion
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
The Globe and Mail |
Show Description
Show Description
In his first address to the United Nations, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talked about refugees and the politics of inclusion