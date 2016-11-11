Music Fans pay respects outside Leonard Cohen's house Add to ...
Video: Fans pay respects outside Leonard Cohen's house
Nov. 11 2016
Fans of Leonard Cohen gathered outside his house in Montreal Friday, after the legendary musician passed away at the age of 82 earlier this week. One mourner says Cohen's music unites people.
