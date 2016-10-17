Stray cat feces a threat to Hawaii's seals Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Stray cat feces a threat to Hawaii's seals
Oct. 17 2016
There are concerns feces from Hawaii's massive feral cat population is causing rare seals to be infected with toxoplasmoza.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
AP Video |
Show Description
Show Description
There are concerns feces from Hawaii's massive feral cat population is causing rare seals to be infected with toxoplasmoza.