Iraq Battle for Mosul one month old, not yet over Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Battle for Mosul one month old, not yet over
Nov. 17 2016
The U.S.-backed offensive to take back Iraq's Mosul stronghold from Islamic State fighters enters its second month, but coalition forces still face pockets of heavy fighting. Gavino Garay reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
The U.S.-backed offensive to take back Iraq's Mosul stronghold from Islamic State fighters enters its second month, but coalition forces still face pockets of heavy fighting. Gavino Garay reports.