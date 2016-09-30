Philippines' president invokes Hitler, says 'happy' to slaughter millions of drug users Add to ...
Video: Philippines' president invokes Hitler, says 'happy' to slaughter millions of drug users
Sep. 30 2016
Rodrigo Duterte appears to liken himself to Adolf Hitler, saying that he would kill three million drug addicts in the Philippines similar to the Holocaust
