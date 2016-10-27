Firing of noon gun in Halifax a daily tradition Add to ...
Video: Firing of noon gun in Halifax a daily tradition
Oct. 27 2016
Almost every day at noon, the Halifax Citadel National Historic Site fires a gun that reverberates through offices and rattles windows. A spokesperson for Parks Canada outlines the history behind the firing of the cannon.
