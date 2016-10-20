u.s. election 2016 For Michelle Obama, Donald Trump shall remain nameless Add to ...
Video: For Michelle Obama, Donald Trump shall remain nameless
Oct. 20 2016
First lady Michelle Obama has emerged as perhaps the most effective Donald Trump critic in the Democrats' lineup, and she's done it without ever uttering two key words: Donald Trump. (Oct. 20)
