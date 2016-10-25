Video Four dead after ride at Australia's biggest theme park malfunctions Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Four dead after ride at Australia's biggest theme park malfunctions
Oct. 25 2016
Four people are killed in an accident on a ride in the Dreamworld amusement park on Australia's Gold Coast
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Four people are killed in an accident on a ride in the Dreamworld amusement park on Australia's Gold Coast