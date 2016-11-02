Calais France moves Calais child migrants, row with UK simmers Add to ...
Video: France moves Calais child migrants, row with UK simmers
Nov. 02 2016
France begins moving about 1,500 unaccompanied children from the Calais migrant camp to reception centers across the country, as a row simmers with Britain over its share of responsibility for the the youngsters who had come to Calais in order to move on to the U.K. Mana Rabiee reports.
