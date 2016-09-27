Hear how the crowd was the third player in the debate Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Hear how the crowd was the third player in the debate
Sep. 27 2016
The audience at the presidential debate repeatedly burst into loud reactions to comments from Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, despite requests from moderator Lester Holt for them to remain silent.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
The Globe and Mail |
Show Description
Show Description
The audience at the presidential debate repeatedly burst into loud reactions to comments from Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, despite requests from moderator Lester Holt for them to remain silent.