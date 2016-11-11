Space WorldView-4 imaging satellite launches from California coast Add to ...
Video: WorldView-4 imaging satellite launches from California coast
Nov. 11 2016
A rocket carrying a commercial satellite has launched from a military base along the California coast. The satellite known as WorldView-4 is designed to produce high-resolution images of Earth from space.
