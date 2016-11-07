Kurdish peshmerga force storms Islamic State-held town on mission to Mosul Add to ...
Video: Kurdish peshmerga force storms Islamic State-held town on mission to Mosul
Nov. 07 2016
The first wave of a 2,000-strong Kurdish peshmerga force enters the Islamic State-held town of Bashiqa near Mosul
Reuters
