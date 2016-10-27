Iraqis flee homes south of Mosul Add to ...
Video: Iraqis flee homes south of Mosul
Oct. 27 2016
Hundreds of Iraqis flee from their homes near Bashiqa, a key town on a crucial supply route to Mosul, as Kurdish forces take part in an offensive to retake Mosul from Islamic State militants. Linda So reports.
