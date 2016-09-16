Is this what the Château Laurier may look like in a couple of years? Add to ...
Video: Is this what the Château Laurier may look like in a couple of years?
Sep. 16 2016
Ottawa's iconic Château Laurier may get a substantial addition, bringing more rooms and parking to the venerable hotel. Renderings of how the development may look have sparked some angry reactions on social media
