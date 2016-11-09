Iraq Islamic State driven back as offensive edges closer to Mosul Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Islamic State driven back as offensive edges closer to Mosul
Nov. 09 2016
Church bells are ringing again in Bashiqa on the outskirts of Mosul as Peshmerga forces drive Islamic State militants back, and close in on the city itself. Deborah Lutterbeck reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Church bells are ringing again in Bashiqa on the outskirts of Mosul as Peshmerga forces drive Islamic State militants back, and close in on the city itself. Deborah Lutterbeck reports.