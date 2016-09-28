Former Israeli president, PM Shimon Peres dies Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Former Israeli president, PM Shimon Peres dies
Sep. 28 2016
Shimon Peres, Israel's ninth president, led Israel to peace talks with the Palestinians in the mid-1990s, and was celebrated as a Nobel prize-winning visionary abroad
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
AP Video |
Show Description
Show Description
Shimon Peres, Israel's ninth president, led Israel to peace talks with the Palestinians in the mid-1990s, and was celebrated as a Nobel prize-winning visionary abroad