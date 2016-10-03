Japan's Ohsumi wins Nobel prize for 'self-eating' cell work Add to ...
Video: Japan's Ohsumi wins Nobel prize for 'self-eating' cell work
Oct. 03 2016
Japan's Yoshinori Ohsumi has won the 2016 Nobel prize for medicine for ground-breaking experiments which exposed a key mechanism in the body's defenses where cells degrade and recycle their components
Reuters
