Syria JK Rowling sends Harry Potter ebooks to Aleppo girl Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: JK Rowling sends Harry Potter ebooks to Aleppo girl
Nov. 24 2016
A young girl in eastern Aleppo, who uploaded video of her walking around the destruction of her home city, has also caught the attention of Harry Potter author JK Rowling who has sent her ebooks and wished her well. Mana Rabiee reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
A young girl in eastern Aleppo, who uploaded video of her walking around the destruction of her home city, has also caught the attention of Harry Potter author JK Rowling who has sent her ebooks and wished her well. Mana Rabiee reports.