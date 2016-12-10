While speaking to Canadian leaders, Joe Biden says 'time is of the essence' in fight against climate change Add to ...
Dec. 10 2016
U.S. Vice-President Joe Biden says "strong voices" for climate action will still be heard in the U.S. after Donald Trump becomes president. Biden spoke to provincial and territorial leaders in Ottawa Friday.
