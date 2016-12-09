Joe Biden: We need Canada 'very, very badly' Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Joe Biden: We need Canada 'very, very badly'
Dec. 09 2016
Joe Biden says the world will look to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the 'liberal international order' faces challenges. The U.S. vice-president made the comments at an Ottawa dinner held in his honour Thursday night
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
CP Video |
Show Description
Show Description
Joe Biden says the world will look to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the 'liberal international order' faces challenges. The U.S. vice-president made the comments at an Ottawa dinner held in his honour Thursday night