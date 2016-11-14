England Julian Assange questioned by prosecutor at Ecuador's embassy in London Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Julian Assange questioned by prosecutor at Ecuador's embassy in London
Nov. 14 2016
Swedish prosecutor questions WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian embassy in London over allegations that he committed rape in Sweden in 2010. Nathan Frandino reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Swedish prosecutor questions WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian embassy in London over allegations that he committed rape in Sweden in 2010. Nathan Frandino reports.