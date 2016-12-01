Health Justin Trudeau encourages Canadians to get tested for HIV Add to ...
Video: Justin Trudeau encourages Canadians to get tested for HIV
Dec. 01 2016
Justin Trudeau marked World AIDS Day on Thursday by raising a flag on Parliament Hill. The prime minister is encouraging all Canadians to get tested for HIV to help prevent the spread of the virus.
