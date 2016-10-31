Kaine slams 'unprecedented' FBI letter on Clinton e-mails Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Kaine slams 'unprecedented' FBI letter on Clinton e-mails
Oct. 31 2016
Democratic vice-presidential candidate Tim Kaine calls out the FBI over its letter to Congress on running mate Hillary Clinton's e-mails
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Democratic vice-presidential candidate Tim Kaine calls out the FBI over its letter to Congress on running mate Hillary Clinton's e-mails