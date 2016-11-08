Ontario Kathleen Wynne praises Hillary Clinton on U.S. election day Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Kathleen Wynne praises Hillary Clinton on U.S. election day
Nov. 08 2016
The first female premier of Ontario says Hillary Clinton is "ready for the office" of U.S. president. As Americans voted Tuesday, Kathleen Wynne said a Clinton win would have implications for young women around the world.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
CP Video |
Show Description
Show Description
The first female premier of Ontario says Hillary Clinton is "ready for the office" of U.S. president. As Americans voted Tuesday, Kathleen Wynne said a Clinton win would have implications for young women around the world.