Kerry: U.S. to review removing Colombia's FARC from terrorism list Add to ...
Kerry: U.S. to review removing Colombia's FARC from terrorism list
Sep. 27 2016
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry says the United States is to review removing the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia from its list of terrorist organizations once a peace accord with Colombia's government is implemented
Reuters |
