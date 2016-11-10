U.S. Election 2016 Kremlin: No 'official' contact with Trump during campaign Add to ...
Video: Kremlin: No 'official' contact with Trump during campaign
Nov. 10 2016
President Vladimir Putin's spokesman says Russian experts were in contact with some members of President-elect Donald Trump's staff during the presidential campaign, but he says these talks were unofficial.
