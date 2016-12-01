Transportation Reports of 'lack of fuel' arise after Colombia plane crash Add to ...
SHARE
Replay
NEXT VIDEO IN:seconds
Restart playlist
Video: Reports of 'lack of fuel' arise after Colombia plane crash
Dec. 01 2016
Investigators are looking into reports that a plane which crashed in Colombia killing 71 people may have run out of fuel. Paul Chapman reports.
EMAIL THIS
Share
Copy link to video
Embed This Video
Reuters |
Show Description
Show Description
Investigators are looking into reports that a plane which crashed in Colombia killing 71 people may have run out of fuel. Paul Chapman reports.