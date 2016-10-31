Italy Town of Norcia reeling after latest quake in Italy Add to ...
Video: Town of Norcia reeling after latest quake in Italy
Oct. 31 2016
Lives have been turned upside down in Italy's historic town of Norcia, with residents displaced and much of the town reduced to rubble after Sunday's 6.6 magnitude earthquake. Jillian Kitchener reports.
Reuters |
